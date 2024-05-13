Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / If INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back next day, says Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back next day, says Kejriwal

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar

Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal,Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo; PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will be back from Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4.

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar.

"There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to PMO. Modi ji was monitoring me... I do not know what grudge Modi has against me," he claimed.

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders are respected and loved by people and "feared by the BJP because of our work".

"I have to go back to jail on June 2. I will be watching the election results inside jail on June 4. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back on June 5," he told party councillors.

On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.

Also Read

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

IMD forecasts rainfall in southwest MP, may dampen voter turnout

'Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi takes jibe at Farooq Abdullah

Delhi HC dismisses plea on direction to ECI to take action against PM Modi

LS polls: Congress to win seats in double digits in Rajasthan, says Gehlot

Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Cal HC, alleges police overaction

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaAAP governmentAAPElection newsAam Aadmi Party

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story