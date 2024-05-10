Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: BJP nominee Taranjit Sandhu files nomination from Amrtisar

Sandhu held a roadshow before filing his papers in Amritsar and was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other BJP leaders

BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 elections.
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 elections.

Sandhu held a roadshow before filing his papers in Amritsar and was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other BJP leaders.

Speaking to reporters after Sandhu filed his papers, Jaishankar exuded confidence that the former Indian ambassador to the US would win.

"We have full confidence that the people of Amritsar will elect him and send him to Delhi (Parliament). He will be a very good MP in Parliament. He is the most popular ambassador of India," the Union minister said.

He served the country a lot and now he will serve Amritsar, he said.

"If Punjab's side and Amritsar's interest have to be put forward, you cannot choose a better man than Taranjit Singh Sandhu," Jaishankar said.

Sandhu, 61, is the grandson of Teja Singh Samundri, who was one of the founding members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and played an important role in the gurdwara reform movement.

Sandhu's father Bishan Singh Samundari was the principal of Khalsa College, Amritsar, and the first vice chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaElection newsBJPAmritsar

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

