Lok Sabha polls: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal in liquor policy case

In a major win for the Opposition, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the alleged excise policy scam case. With the top court’s order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is set to resume his election activities, focusing on campaigns in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The key electoral exercise, which commenced on April 19 will conclude with results on June 4.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The AAP chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the investigation. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

This comes a day after the ED on Thursday filed an affidavit opposing Kejriwal's plea for interim bail in the top court, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional.

Kejriwal was in pre-trial detention since April 1, and his wife Sunita has been campaigning for his decade-old party and the Opposition's INDIA group in his absence.