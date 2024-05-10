Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal in liquor policy case

Lok Sabha polls: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal in liquor policy case

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam investigation

kejriwal in court, Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
In a major win for the Opposition, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the alleged excise policy scam case. With the top court’s order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is set to resume his election activities, focusing on campaigns in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The key electoral exercise, which commenced on April 19 will conclude with results on June 4.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the investigation. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

This comes a day after the ED on Thursday filed an affidavit opposing Kejriwal's plea for interim bail in the top court, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional.

Kejriwal was in pre-trial detention since April 1, and his wife Sunita has been campaigning for his decade-old party and the Opposition's INDIA group in his absence.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyLok Sabha electionsBJPSupreme Court

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

