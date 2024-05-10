Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Kerala BJP accuses Cong of spreading fake video affecting PM's security

Kerala BJP accuses Cong of spreading fake video affecting PM's security

Workers arrange BJP flags ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Surendran also urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene in the matter and take appropriate action | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
The BJP on Friday accused the Congress in Kerala of spreading a fake video that could affect the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded action against the same.

The allegation by BJP state chief K Surendran comes two days after police in Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, summoned the party's national president J P Nadda and its IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate.

Surendran, in a statement, hit out at the grand old party by alleging the contentious video uploaded from the official X account of the Kerala unit of the Congress poses a threat to the PM's security.

He demanded immediate action on the issue.

Surendran also urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene in the matter and take appropriate action.

He further claimed the Congress was making baseless allegations that the PM carries money in the Air Force helicopter in which he travels and such accusations amount to insulting the country's Defence forces.

Surendran contended that the same video was first circulated from the same account five years ago and at that time too it was proved to be fake.

"Instead of apologising for it, the Congress was again spreading the fake video," he alleged.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Police filed an FIR against Nadda, Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post following a complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of the model code of conduct.

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPLok Sabha electionsKerala

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

