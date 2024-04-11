LS polls: BJP invites 25 global parties to observe elections, its campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party has extended invitations to over 25 political parties from foreign countries to observe India's Lok Sabha elections. Out of these, 13 parties have confirmed their intention to visit India, as per media reports. The details of their visits will be disclosed later.

Invitations have been extended to major democracies and neighbouring nations. Approximately 15 countries' political parties have affirmed their participation, according to sources cited by The Economic Times. Among the confirmed attendees are political parties from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Mauritius, and Uganda.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, neither of the two major US parties—the ruling Democrats nor the opposition Republicans—has been invited, as reported by The Indian Express. A BJP leader clarified, "They are occupied with their own presidential elections, and the structure of US parties differs significantly from those in India or parts of Europe."

However, the BJP has extended invitations to the Conservative and Labour parties of the United Kingdom, as well as the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany.

Reportedly, no political party from Pakistan has been invited due to strained relations with the neighbouring country. Similarly, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has not received an invitation.

Only the ruling Awami League from Bangladesh has been invited, while the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been omitted, following its association with a recent 'India Out' campaign on social media.

Additionally, major political parties from Nepal, including the Maoists, have been invited, as have those from Sri Lanka.

The BJP anticipates that leaders from invited political parties worldwide will visit India during the third or fourth phase of the elections in the second week of May.

Foreign observers will first receive a briefing in Delhi about the BJP, India's political system, and the electoral process. Subsequently, groups of 5-6 observers will visit 4-5 constituencies to meet party leaders, BJP candidates, and potentially attend rallies of top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or party chief J P Nadda.

The BJP plans to conduct a specialised briefing for representatives from political parties of different countries over three to four days. Subsequently, leaders will travel in small groups during the third and fourth phases of the election for a three-day trip, attending rallies, meeting BJP booth workers, and observing party operations.

This initiative follows the "KNOW BJP" campaign, aimed at external outreach under the leadership of Nadda. Around 70 heads of mission from various countries have engaged with the BJP president as part of this initiative, with BJP delegations also visiting several countries.

Notably, Nepal leader Prachanda was invited to the BJP headquarters as part of this outreach. During the recent Assembly elections in five states, the party hosted 4 to 5 foreign delegates in various locations to familiarise them with the election process.