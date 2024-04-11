BJP has done in 10 yrs what Cong could not do in 60 yrs: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said what the Congress could not achieve in 60 years of its rule in the country has been accomplished in just a decade by the Narendra Modi government.

He said the BJP has made a tribal and common party worker like him the CM of Chhattisgarh. Sai, who assumed office in December last year, is a member of the Baiga tribe and the first adivasi CM of his state. "What the Congress has not done in 60 years of its rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more than that in just 10 years. I belong to the Baiga community and the Congress has always treated



tribals as just a vote-bank. On the other hand, the BJP has made a common worker like me the chief minister to honour the entire Baiga community," Sai said. The Chhattisgarh chief minister was addressing an election meeting in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh in support of BJP candidate and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste. He said by making Droupadi Murmu the President of the country, the BJP has honoured the entire tribal community.



Sai noted the opposition, including the Congress, has lost people's faith and that is why they are facing desertions in their ranks. Several prominent Congress leaders have switched sides and joined the BJP.



The Congress, in its 60 years of rule at the Centre, engaged in corruption and cheated the people of the country, he alleged.



Sai said under the leadership of Modi, the country has witnessed all-round development and historic works are being done to make the poor, youths, rural residents and farmers self-dependent. Mandla (ST reserved) is among half a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh that will vote in the first phase on April 19.

