LS polls: BRS complains to EC against CM Revanth Reddy, Telangana BJP

BRS also sought immediate banning of the BJP's 'X' page from campaigning and prosecution of persons responsible for allegedly "morphing" the faces of prominent leaders of the BRS

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 6:39 AM IST
The BRS in Telangana on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state BJP for alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS submitted separate representations to the EC in this regard.

The BRS urged the EC to immediately ban Revanth Reddy from campaigning for the parliamentary elections and initiate an action against him and the Congress for alleged violation of the MCC.

The BRS also sought immediate banning of the BJP's 'X' page from campaigning and prosecution of persons responsible for allegedly "morphing" the faces of prominent leaders of the BRS.

Referring to a speech of CM Revanth Reddy at a Congress public meeting organised on the city's outskirts on April 6, the BRS alleged that he used the "most abusive and filthy language and also passed derogatory comments" against BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS alleged that while the poll code is in force, a photograph with morphed faces of prominent leaders of the BRS with an abusive and derogatory remark was tweeted from the official 'X' page of the BJP.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRevanth ReddyTelangana govtLok Sabha electionsBJP

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

