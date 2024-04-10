Shifting fortunes: Moveable assets tip the balance for richest candidates

The wealthiest candidates possess a greater portion of their wealth in the form of moveable assets than immoveable ones.

The Supreme Court (SC) ruled on Tuesday that candidates are not required to disclose all their moveable assets.

The total value of moveable assets for the top 10 candidates amounts to Rs 1,815 crore, which is more than twice the aggregate value of their immoveable assets, worth Rs 815 crore, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“…non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate would not amount to a defect, much less a defect of substantial character. It is not necessary that a candidate declare every item of moveable property that he or his dependent family members own, unless the same is of such value as to constitute a sizeable asset in itself or reflects upon his candidature in terms of his lifestyle and requires disclosure," stated the SC order.