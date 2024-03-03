Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: EC full bench arrives in West Bengal to oversee preparations

LS polls: EC full bench arrives in West Bengal to oversee preparations

The visit is primarily aimed at taking stock of the law and order situation in the state, and overseeing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, officials said

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
The full bench of the Election Commission (EC) arrived in West Bengal on Sunday to oversee the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, officials said.

During the three-day visit, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel will meet representatives of all political parties in the state, and hold a meeting with district magistrates and superintendents of police, they said.

It will also meet Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, and is also slated to hold a meeting with Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar.

The visit is primarily aimed at taking stock of the law and order situation in the state, and overseeing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionWest Bengal

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

