LS polls: Elections have slipped out of Modi's hands, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of wanting to change the Constitution

Solapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Praniti Shinde, in Solapur, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the difference between his party's guarantees and 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is clear and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the elections have "slipped out of his hands".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the Congress guarantees a "government of Indians".

Listing some promises made by the Congress, Gandhi said women will get Rs 8,500 per month, youth will get a job that pays Rs 1 lakh per year, recruitment will be carried out for 30 lakh vacancies and legal MSP will be provided to farmers.

"Modi's guarantee: Adanis' government - The country's wealth in the pockets of billionaires; donation business extortion gang; Constitution and democracy are over; farmers facing a paucity of finances; the difference is clear!" the former Congress chief said.

"Congress will create crores of millionaires in India and Modi ji knows that the election has slipped out of his hands," he said.

Addressing a rally in Amravati, Gandhi on Wednesday had claimed that ten years of the Modi government saw only 22-25 persons becoming billionaires on the back of a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waiver, but if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will make crores of people "lakhpatis".

Gandhi had also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of wanting to change the Constitution.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

