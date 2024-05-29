Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: 'In good health, campaigning,' says Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi

LS polls: 'In good health, campaigning,' says Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi

Patnaik's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three back-to-back election rallies stated that the Odisha Chief Minister was not in a state to do his routine duties

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that he was in good health and campaigning for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections for the past one month.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has stated publicly earlier that I am his good friend. All he had to do was pick up a telephone and ask me about my health. But a number of BJP people from Odisha and Delhi are spreading rumours about my health.

Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in the state for the last one month," Patnaik said.
 

Patnaik's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three back-to-back election rallies stated that the Odisha Chief Minister was not in a state to do his routine duties.

The prime minister also said that if BJP comes to power in the state, it will set up a committee to ascertain the reason behind the sudden worsening of Patnaik's health.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionOdisha

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

