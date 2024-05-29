Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi LG suspends Saurabh Bharadwaj's OSD on alleged irregularities

The BJP has also alleged Das's role in the registration process of a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar where six newborns were killed in a fire incident on Saturday night

Saurabh Bharadwaj,Saurabh

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at party office, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Wednesday suspended Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) R N Das with immediate effect in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical kits, according to an official order.
Das was issued a show cause notice by the Directorate of Vigilance in April in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement of various items like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, masks and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits worth around Rs 60 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the order issued on Wednesday, the directorate said, "The Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule-10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby, places the said Dr. R.N. Das, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Hon'ble Minister (Health), GNCTD, under suspension with immediate effect."

The BJP has also alleged Das's role in the registration process of a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar where six newborns were killed in a fire incident on Saturday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon