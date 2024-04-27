Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Large number of Sikhs, including DSGMC members, join BJP

LS polls: Large number of Sikhs, including DSGMC members, join BJP

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP Chief Nadda said that PM Modi has done a great deal for the Sikhs

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP president J P Nadda on the occasion said if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda also cited central government decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the FCRA registration for donations to the Golden Temple and the action against accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

He said the BJP highly regarded the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country and will keep working for its welfare.

The BJP has been in an overdrive to deepen its bond with Sikhs and is looking to put up a strong fight in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where they are in a majority. A number of well known Sikh politicians from the state have joined the party recently.

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

