LS polls: NDA performs strongly in metros, INDIA bloc dominates rural areas

However, there has been exceptions in states like Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where the NDA nearly had a clean sweep in both rural as well as urban areas

congress, BJP, manifesto
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has shown significant strength in the metro cities in the Lok Sabha elections, securing substantial leads in urban centers such as Delhi, Bangalore and Pune.

However, Mumbai region defied the trend.

The INDIA bloc has demonstrated its prowess in the rural regions, capturing the majority of votes in the countryside.

In Delhi, the BJP has maintained a stronghold, with its candidates leading in all of the city's seven constituencies.

The trend is similar in Bangalore, where the urban voters have largely supported the BJP representatives, reflecting the alliance's appeal among the metropolitan electorate.
 

Pune has also seen a favourable outcome for the NDA, with the alliance securing leads in several constituencies within the city.

Conversely, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of various opposition parties, has resonated more with the rural population.

The bloc has gained substantial support in the vast rural stretches of the country, securing significant leads in areas like Chhattisgarh's Korba, Uttar Pradesh's Aonla, Basti and Lalganj among other constituencies.

This performance underscores the coalition's appeal to the agrarian community and rural voters, who have favoured its candidates over those of the NDA.

However, there has been exceptions in states like Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where the NDA nearly had a clean sweep in both rural as well as urban areas.

Topics :Narendra ModiNational Democratic AllianceLok Sabha electionsBJP

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

