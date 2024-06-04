'Modi lost credibility, must resign': Mamata on Lok Sabha poll results

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost credibility and he should “immediately” step down.

“The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats,” she said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Even after causing so many atrocities, spending so much money, this arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. They have even lost in Ayodhya,” said the TMC supremo.

West Bengal Election Results 2024



Contrary to all predictions made by exit polls, the TMC has surged ahead in 29 out of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggled to secure double-digit leads, holding sway in only 12 seats, while the Congress managed to clinch just one seat, data released by the Election Commission (EC) showed.

If the current trends in favour of the TMC persist, the party is poised for its second-best electoral performance in the state, trailing behind its triumph in 2014 when it secured 34 seats.

As of 6 pm, the TMC had garnered 46 per cent of the votes, marking an increase from the 43 per cent it obtained in the 2019 elections.



In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had secured victory in 22 seats, while the BJP had won 18, and the Congress managed to clinch two.

Despite an intense campaign spearheaded by prominent BJP figures, the party is projected to witness a decline of seven seats and a 2 per cent drop in vote share, having garnered 40 per cent of the votes in 2019.



The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) appears to be unable to secure any seat in the state, echoing its performance in 2019.

The Congress, which initially held the lead in Malda South, faced a setback as it fell behind in Baharampur, where West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting for a sixth term. Chowdhury was trailing by a margin of 73,000 votes against TMC’s Yusuf Pathan.

TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee was leading in Diamond Harbour over his closest contender, BJP’s Abhijit Das, by an unprecedented margin of 707,360 votes, possibly marking the highest margin in Bengal in recent decades.

In Bolpur, sitting TMC MP Asit Mal was leading by a margin of 323,192 votes over BJP’s Piya Saha.

Despite high hopes for a strong showing in the Basirhat constituency, including Sandeshkhali, the BJP's candidate Rekha Patra was trailing behind TMC veteran Haji Nurul Islam by 280,480 votes.

TMC’s Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading over BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee by a margin of over 29,688 votes.

In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading with 126,306 votes over her nearest BJP competitor, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Here's the full list of winners In Jadavpur, TMC’s Sayani Ghosh was leading by over 104,816 votes over her closest BJP rival, Anirban Ganguly.

In Joynagar, TMC’s sitting MP Pratima Mondal was leading over 164,780 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Kandary.

Notably, heavyweight BJP candidate and state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in the Balurghat seat against TMC's Biplab Mitra by 15,554 votes, according to the EC website.

In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival, TMC’s Prasun Banerjee.

In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisith Pramanik was trailing by a margin of 39,527 votes against his TMC rival, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia. Cooch Behar is the sole seat in North Bengal where the BJP is behind out of the seven seats it had won in 2019.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers In the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar was leading by over 88716 votes against TMC’s Mukut Mani Adhikari.

In Krishnanagar, TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, who was expelled last year from Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query scam, was leading by a margin of 57,083 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Amrita Roy.

Heavyweight BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur was leading in West Bengal’s Bongaon seat -- a Matua bastion -- over his nearest rival, TMC’s Biswajit Das, by over 63,947 votes.

In Murshidabad, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim was trailing by a margin of 133996 votes against his nearest rival and sitting MP, TMC’s Abu Taher Khan.

Sukanta Majumdar, another heavyweight BJP candidate and state president, was leading in the Balurghat seat over his nearest rival, TMC’s Biplab Mitra, by 9,022 votes, according to the EC website.

BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia was trailing in Asansol seat over his nearest rival, TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha, by 59,677 votes.

TMC candidate Arup Chakraborty was ahead of BJP candidate and sitting MP Subhas Sarkar in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency by 32,783 votes.

TMC candidate and party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was leading by 49,491 votes from the Kolkata North seat over his nearest BJP rival, Tapas Roy.

In the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, TMC candidate Kirti Azad was leading by 137,564 votes over his nearest BJP rival, Dilip Ghosh.

In Kolkata South, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival, CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 162,771 votes.

In Barrackpore, TMC’s Partha Bhowmick was leading by a margin of 60,421 votes over his nearest rival and sitting MP, Arjun Singh.

In the Tamluk Lok Sabha segment, TMC’s Debanghsu Bhattacharya was trailing by a margin of 41,428 votes against his nearest rival, BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In Birbhum, TMC’s three-term MP Satabdi Roy was leading by a massive margin of over 161,000 votes over BJP’s Debtanu Bhattacharya.

In Ghatal, TMC candidate and two-term MP Dipak Adhikari, aka Dev, was leading by a margin of 160,968 votes over his nearest BJP rival, Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay.

In the Junglemahal area, the BJP was trailing in three – Bankura, Medinipur, and Jhargram – of the five seats it had won last time.

However, the saffron party was leading in the Purulia and Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituencies.