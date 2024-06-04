Lok Sabha elections 2024: This is what results look like at 8 pm on June 4

BJP workers watch the live telecast of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday(Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission’s counting trend showed on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the largest party in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, winning 120 seats and leading at another 119.

However, the saffron party will miss the mark of 272 threshold needed to form the government, the trend suggested.

Here are the key Lok Sabha election result updates:

1. The Congress has secured 51 seats and is leading in 48, bringing their total to 99 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has won eight seats and is leading in 30, with a total of 38 seats. Senior party leader Dimple Yadav has secured the Mainpuri seat, considered the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion by a margin of over 200,000 votes.

2. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has won six seats and is leading in 3, summing up to 29 seats. Lastly, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has won three seats and is leading in 1, totalling four seats.

3. Except the BJP, all these parties are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance along with other key Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc and have managed to lead at 235 seats of the 543 constituencies, the data showed. Meanwhile, the BJP-led coalition is yet to reach the 300 mark. In 2019, the BJP had alone secured 303 seats in the elections.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the third time, however, this was his lowest margin in this constituency at 152,513.

5. The Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh has created two new records with its winning BJP candidate and incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani winning the seat by a record margin of over 1 million votes and the Nota option securing the runner up position with a record 218,674 votes.

6. The results have been declared for as many as 234 seats, the EC website showed.