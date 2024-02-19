Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: NDA will win all seats in Bihar, says deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

LS polls: NDA will win all seats in Bihar, says deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

When asked about giving a chance to Nitish Kumar again, Lalu Prasad Yadav on February 16 said, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)"

Samrat Chaudhary | Photo: Official Facebook handle
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Responding to Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's Jan Vishwas Yatra, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Monday said that Tejashwi Yadav should speak about the corruption done by him and his family.

BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary also expressed confidence in winning all the seats of Bihar in the Lok Sabha election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"First, he should speak about the corruption done by him and his family. We are fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and NDA will win all the seats of Bihar," said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to initiate the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" after being ousted from power in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav's Yatra would resemble the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. It is scheduled for February 20-29. It will begin with a rally addressed by Tejashwi Yadav in Muzaffarpur. The Yatra will provide information about the work the government has completed over the past 17 months.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Friday ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government. The work of the Health Department, Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing Department and the decisions taken by him will be reviewed.

Earlier, responding to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's remark that "doors for Nitish Kumar remains open", Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal said that Bihar chief minister will not turn back now.

"The door always remains open, in politics no one's door remains closed. When one wants to enter will enter, but Nitish Kumar will not turn back now, let it continue till 2024, the future will be seen," he said.

When asked about giving a chance to Nitish Kumar again, Lalu Prasad Yadav on February 16 said, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)."

Earlier, after winning the floor test, CM Kumar took a swipe at his former Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that the RJD indulged in "corrupt practices" during the party's rule in the state adding that the Bihar government will initiate a probe into it.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122.

Also Read

'India' bloc came together to fight 'communal forces': Tejashwi Yadav

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

BJP will form government in Bihar in 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Land-for-jobs case: ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5

Lalu to appear before ED in connection with 'Land for Job scam' case

Choking election funds for the Congress

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Pratapgarh

People must be careful of rumours: Mayawati as she rejects alliance reports

Will meet you with good news: Kamal Hassan to make announcement on alliance

BJP not confident of winning more than 200 LS seats, alleges Sanjay Raut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NDA governmentBihar governmentBihar Elections BiharTejashwi YadavLok Sabha electionsRashtriya Janata Dal

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story