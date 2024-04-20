Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Over 200,000 complaints of election violation received in Kerala

LS polls: Over 200,000 complaints of election violation received in Kerala

The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, the Chief Electoral officer added

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
With Lok Sabha polls just six days away, a total of 2,09,661 complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct have been received in Kerala, of which action was taken in 2,06,152, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said here on Saturday.

The complaints were received through the cVIGIL mobile app set up by the Election Commission. The complaints were received from March 16 to April 20 and 426 are currently being processed, Kaul said in a statement.

Majority of the complaints received through the cVIGIL were related to unauthorised posters, banners, boards, wall writings, posters without mandatory information, property vandalism, unauthorized monetary transactions, use of vehicles without permission, distribution of alcohol, gifting, weapon display, and hate speeches. Of the total complaints received, 3,083 were dismissed as baseless, the statement said.
 

The Chief Election Officer said that the public can send complaints about violations through the cVIGIL (Citizens Vigil) application. Immediate action will be taken on complaints sent via the app, he said.

The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, the Chief Electoral officer added.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsKeralaElection Commission

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

