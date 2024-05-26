Phase 6 polling of LS polls: Nearly 62% voter turnout, lesser than 2019

At nearly 62 per cent, the average voter turnout on the 58 seats that went to polls on Saturday in the penultimate phase of the general elections was two percentage points lower than five years ago, according to the data available on the Elections Commission (EC)’s voter turnout app on Sunday.

The sharpest drop of nearly eight percentage points was seen in Haryana where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept all ten seats in 2019. Haryana is scheduled for Assembly polls in October.

However, electors in the Kashmir Valley continued to witness a surge in voter turnout. The voter turnout in Anantnag, the third and last of the Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley to vote, was almost 55 per cent.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases Five years ago, the Anantnag seat recorded 8.98 per cent turnout, the worst in the country.

The turnout registered on Saturday is not comparable to the 2019 figure since the constituency’s boundaries have changed after delimitation, and now include Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch.

The EC pointed out that the voter turnout in the districts of Anantnag, Poonch, Kulgam, and districts of Rajouri and Shopian partially, was the highest since 1989, or in 35 years.

The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar (38.49 per cent) and Baramulla (59.1 per cent), which had voted on May 13 and 20, respectively, was also the highest in many decades.

Of the rest, Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and Dhanbad almost matched their respective voter turnouts of five years back, while the turnouts in Bhubaneswar and Puri improved over 2019 while it was nearly the same in Sambalpur.

The voter turnout in Delhi dropped by almost two percentage points if compared with 2019. It stood at 65.10 per cent in 2014.





Phase VI

State (number of seats where voting held on Saturday) 2019 voter turnout (on these seats) 2024 voter turnout (on these seats) Bihar (8) 58.76% 55.24% Delhi (7) 60.6% 58.03% Haryana (10) 70.34% 62.22% Jammu and Kashmir (1)* 8.98%* 54.46% Jharkhand (4) 64.81% 64.22% Odisha (6) 71.88% 70.99% Uttar Pradesh (14) 54.64% 54.03% West Bengal (8) 84.60% 80.06%

*The boundaries of J&K’s Anantnag LS seat were changed after delimitation and the voter turnout data from previous elections and this one is not comparable.

Source: ECI