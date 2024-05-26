People used to shake with fear during SP govt, mafia shakes in BJP govt: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying it defamed Mirzapur and turned the entire Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal into "safe hideout" for the mafia.

He also branded the opposition INDIA bloc as communal and casteist, and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims.

Training his guns at the SP, he said people associated with it have animosity with law and order.

"People associated with SP have '36 ka ankara' (animosity) with law and order. The SP people used to release captured terrorists and SP government used to suspend police officials for catching terrorist," Modi claimed while addressing a poll meeting here in support of NDA alliance partner Apna Dal's candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Rinki Kol.

Accusing the SP of defaming Mirzapur and "turning entire UP and Purvanchal into a safe hideout for mafia," he said in the SP government people used to shake with fear but in the BJP government mafia shakes with fear



"In the SP government, be it life or land no one knew when it would be snatched. In SP government mafia was seen as a vote bank. But now Yogi Adityanath and his government is taking forward my cleanliness drive here. In the SP government people used to shake with fear but in the BJP government mafia shake with fear," Modi said.

While the SP-Congress is dedicated to vote bank, Modi is dedicated to rights of backwards and the poor, he asserted.

"People of the country have understood the people of 'INDI alliance'. These people are staunch communal, casteist and dynast (parivar wadi). Whenever their government is formed they take decisions on this basis," he said.

The PM claimed that the SP, in its manifesto for the 2012 UP assembly election, had promised to "provide reservation for Muslims and to "change the Constitution" to do so.

"Even in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the SP in its manifesto announced to give reservation to Muslims. The SP had also announced that even in police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) 15 percent reservation will be given to Muslims," he added.

"INDI alliance has decided to steal the reservation of SC/ST and OBC and give it to Muslims they have found the last way, which is to change the Constitution. This is why they want to change the Constitution," he said.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting the talent of the Yadav community and giving tickets to only family members of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Noting that no one hires different masons to build a good house, the prime minister said the Congress and SP alliance is saying there will be five prime ministers each in five years.

"Tell me, does anyone keep five prime ministers in five years? Can the prime minister make the country strong if he is concerned about protecting his position?" he asked, adding, "Therefore, the country decided that for a strong country the prime minister should also be strong. That is why the NDA is getting such a huge mandate. No one wants to waste their vote by giving it to the SP."



Modi, who started his speech by saying 'Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Mata Vindhyavasini' in Bhojpuri, said that "construction of Ram Temple after 500 years was made possible ' by the votes of the people.

The prime minister asserted that the country has ensured the formation of a very strong BJP-NDA government.

Observing that people of Uttar Pradesh are adept in understanding politics, he said they "will not waste their vote" by giving it to those who are not forming the government."



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the meeting.

In Mirzapur and Robertsganj, voting will be held in the seventh phase on June 1 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.