Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: SC refuses to issue EC direction to upload voter turnout data

LS polls: SC refuses to issue EC direction to upload voter turnout data

he bench said it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower for uploading the voter turnout data on its website

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an NGO's plea to issue the Election Commission directions to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website during the Lok Sabha polls, saying it would be difficult for the poll panel to to mobilise manpower.

A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said it cannot issue any such directions at the moment as five phases of polling have concluded and two remain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top court adjourned the interlocutory application filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) to be listed before the regular bench after the elections and pointed out that prima facie it appears the prayers in the application are similar to the main petition pending since 2019 on the issue.

The bench said it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower for uploading the voter turnout data on its website.

Granting any relief in IA will amount to granting relief in the main petition which is pending, the bench said.
 

On May 17, the top court had sought within a week a response from the Election Commission on the NGO's plea seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ADR has filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that "scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)" of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.

Also Read

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

Campaigning ends for phase two of Lok Sabha elections in 89 seats

Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut's holdings show immovable asset skew

LS polls: AAP alleges BJP nominee Hiranmoy's claims in affidavit false

Commonwealth Games Village designated strong room, traffic advisory issued

BJP hits out at Congress govt in K'taka, terms capital city Udta Bengaluru

Lok Sabha elections: What is Form 17C that EC has refused to make public

Will PM Modi scrap Agnipath amid opposition from Himachal, asks Congress

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaSupreme CourtElection Commissionvoting

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story