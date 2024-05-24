Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Commonwealth Games Village designated strong room, traffic advisory issued

Commonwealth Games Village designated strong room, traffic advisory issued

The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent

Delhi police
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.

People coming from the ITO or Pusta Road side should proceed up to the Akshardham flyover, take a U-turn after crossing the flyover, and then continue on National Highway-24 towards Delhi, it added.

The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.

Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring ample time for any unforeseen delays, the police said.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory; Check alternative routes

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

BJP hits out at Congress govt in K'taka, terms capital city Udta Bengaluru

Lok Sabha elections: What is Form 17C that EC has refused to make public

Will PM Modi scrap Agnipath amid opposition from Himachal, asks Congress

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address rallies in Himachal, Punjab today

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh today

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaCommonwealth GamesDelhi PoliceElection news

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story