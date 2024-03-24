BJP fields Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil: See full 5th LS candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. The party announced candidates for 111 Lok Sabha seats in its new list.

Interestingly, the party has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil from Mandi and Meerut seat respectively for the upcoming general election.

Ranaut is a popular Bollywood actress while Govil played the role of Lord Ram in the popular TV series, Ramayan.

Also, the party has dropped its Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and replaced him with ex-Congress MP Jitin Prasada. However, Varun Gandhi's mother Maneka Gandhi is again nominated from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh have been dropped while Dharmendra Pradhan has been fielded from Sambalpur constituency.

The saffron party has decided to nominated industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal who joined the party today itself.

Newly-turned BJP member Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand) while ex-Union minister and Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde has been dropped this time.









The ruling party also announced the name of Ashok Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur.



Satpute, the MLA from Malshiraj in Solapur, will take on the Congress' Praniti Shinde, a three-time legislator and daughter of former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.



(With agency inputs)