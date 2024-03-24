Sensex (    %)
                             
Naveen Jindal joins BJP, says wants to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'

He joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 24 2024

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.
He joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.
Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.
Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

