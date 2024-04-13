Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Swami Prasad Maurya extends support to Chandrashekhar Azad

LS polls: Swami Prasad Maurya extends support to Chandrashekhar Azad

Maurya also appealed to the people of the Nagina constituency to elect Azad with an overwhelming majority

Swami Prasad Maurya (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the Samajwadi Party and formed the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party in February, on Friday extended support to the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate Chandrashekhar from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Maurya said, "The Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) extends support to Chandrashekhar Azad, the candidate of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) from the Lok Sabha constituency number-5, Nagina (reserved). "

Maurya also appealed to the people of the Nagina constituency to elect Azad with an overwhelming majority.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Maurya has been a five-time member of the Legislative Assembly, a minister in governments led by Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, Maurya had hit headlines with his controversial remarks on the Ramayana and the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Azad, a prominent leader of the scheduled caste who founded the Bhim Army, has formed a political party named the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

Also Read

Swami Prasad Maurya questions birth of Goddess Lakshmi, invites controversy

'What was the need of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya in UP Assembly

Swami Prasad Maurya launches new party days after quitting Samajwadi Party

Lok Sabha polls: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from UP's Kushinagar

Samajwadi's Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party, UP legislative council

Jagan Mohan Reddy looting Andhra Pradesh, says TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

My party not like your degree: Uddhav attacks PM over 'fake' Shiv Sena barb

Poll-related seizures in K'taka cross Rs 300 cr since MCC came into effect

ECI warns Tripura BJP candidate for calling CPI(M) party of murderers'

Congress to become extinct like dinosaur in few years, says Rajnath Singh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Swami Prasad MauryaScheduled CastesUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story