Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Former Vice Prez Naidu, Kishan Reddy among early voters in T'gana

LS polls: Former Vice Prez Naidu, Kishan Reddy among early voters in T'gana

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and BJP candidate from the seat K Madhavi Latha also cast their votes

Naidu
Image: X@MVenkaiahNaidu
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

BJP's general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha also cast their votes.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held simultaneously today.

 

 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Several voters including some senior citizens cast their votes. People, in large numbers, are coming out to vote. I am requesting the people to come and exercise their franchise for democracy and the country's security," Kishan Reddy told reporters after casting his vote.

Reddy said the voters should not treat polling day as a holiday.

Owaisi, whose birthday happens to be today, said the country is bigger than any individual and people should vote for the country.

"The country is bigger than any individual. Don't vote for an individual and vote for the country and vote for a party," the AIMIM leader said.

Replying to a query, he said he never celebrated his birthday and today is a special day for him because it is a day of democracy.

"It is a day for people to come out and show their likes and dislikes in the form of voting. That way it is a very special (day)," he added.

As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among the saffron party's candidates while the Congress has fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion- Hyderabad- and is pitted against BJP's Madhavi Latha, a political novice, who ran a spirited campaign.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, are in the poll fray from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

Also Read

Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Remarkable film journey of the Telugu superstar

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Future opener to mental fatigue: Curious case of Kishan's place in India

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of T'gana Assembly

LS polls: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan, TDP chief Naidu among early voters

LS polls: PM Modi calls for 'democracy duty' as voting begins in Phase 4

LS polls LIVE: Bengal leads in early voter turnout at 15.24%, TMC files complaints of EVM glitches

Congress alleges Centre undermining land acquisition act under PM Modi

Preventing voters from casting votes a crime: Akhilesh Yadav warns BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaTelanganaBJPElection newsAsaduddin Owaisi

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story