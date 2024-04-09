Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / MCD takes down over 612,000 political ads from city ahead of LS elections

MCD takes down over 612,000 political ads from city ahead of LS elections

Abiding by the Election Commission's order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 2,64,798 hoardings, 2,67,867 posters/banners/wall paintings, 45,971 signages and 34,093 flags

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the general elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
In view of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections, the MCD has removed 6,12,729 political advertisement from across its 12 zones till date, according to an official document.

Abiding by the Election Commission's order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 2,64,798 hoardings, 2,67,867 posters/banners/wall paintings, 45,971 signages and 34,093 flags.

As per the Election Commission (EC) order, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in a public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the general elections.

Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Topics :MCDDelhiLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

