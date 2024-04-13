Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Model code violation case filed against BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh in Gonda

Model code violation case filed against BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh in Gonda

The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat

WFI ex-chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Press Trust of India Gonda (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A case for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders was on Saturday filed against BJP MP from Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior official said.

District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma said the MP visited several villages in the Katra assembly segment of his constituency under the Khargupur police station area with a convoy of about 25-30 vehicles on Friday without permission.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As a result, in-charge of the flying squad team of the Katra market area Dr Nazmul Islam filed a case under relevant sections against Singh, Sharma said.

The DM said restrictions under CrPC section 144 is in force in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections ahead and that the district administration was committed to complying with the Model Code of Conduct.
 

Strict action will be taken if anyone violates it, the official added.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections and the investigation was handed over to Sub-Inspector Mrityunjay Singh.

The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat.

Also Read

I have severed ties with wrestling, says Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of Brij Bhushan's residence

Sanjay, a representative of old federation, he is sure to win: Brij Bhushan

Done with wrestling: Here's what Brijbhushan said after WFI suspension

Court to decide on Jan 11 in Pocso case closure against BJP's Brij Bhushan

AIMIM supports AIADMK in TN, pact to continue for Assembly elections too

Modi has no knowledge of eating habits of people, says Abhishek Banerjee

Cong names 16 more LS candidates, fields Vikramaditya against Kangana

BJP supports reservations, Congress spreading lies: Amit Shah in Rajasthan

BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday, PM Modi to be present

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionBJP

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story