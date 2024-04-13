AIMIM supports AIADMK in TN, pact to continue for Assembly elections too

The AIMIM on Saturday announced its support to the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on 'X' that the "alliance would also continue for the Assembly elections" in Tamil Nadu.

"AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections," Owaisi said.



Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and elections will be held on April 19.