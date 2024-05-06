Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi govt decreased import duty on apples from 75% to 50%, says Congress

Modi govt decreased import duty on apples from 75% to 50%, says Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Naresh Chauhan alleged that Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi made misleading statements regarding import duty on apples

Congress flag (photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:42 PM IST
The Congress on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of decreasing the import duty on apples from 75 per cent to 50 per cent contrary to the demands of the apple growers to enhance it to 100 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Naresh Chauhan alleged that Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi made misleading statements regarding import duty on apples.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Lekhi had said that the import duty on apples has been increased to 50 per cent due to certain limitations of international trade agreements and had claimed that the trade agreements were signed when Congress leader Anand Sharma was the Commerce minister in the UPA government.
 

Chauhan said that low import duty has led to the substantial losses to the apple growers, with cold store apples fetching Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 less price per box.

The duty free apples are being imported from Afghanistan and Iran due to which the apple economy of the state is under threat, he added.

Chauhan said the present state government ensured the sale system of apples on kilogram basis which has brought remunerative prices to the apple growers.

In addition to this, fulfilling the long pending demand of horticulturists, the state government has decided to introduce a universal carton system for packing apple boxes, he added.

