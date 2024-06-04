Business Standard
Lok Sabha: Nitish Kumar the big winner on social media with these memes

Given Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's track record of strategic alliances during pivotal moments, his role is anticipated to be significant in this election

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to wield considerable influence as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appears to be falling short of its "Abki baar 400 paar" promise. Should current trends persist, the NDA's tally may dip below 300.

Given Nitish Kumar's track record of strategic alliances during pivotal moments, his role is anticipated to be significant as the INDIA coalition gains momentum nationwide, presently commanding around 230 seats, well below the decisive mark of 272.
Nevertheless, social media platforms are abuzz with witty commentary on Nitish Kumar's position, particularly as the BJP is unlikely to secure a majority independently.

Speculation abounds that the leader of the Janata Dal United (JDU) might consider aligning with Rahul Gandhi's Congress, especially if the prospect of assuming the prime ministership is extended to him.

Here's a glimpse into how Nitish Kumar is capturing attention on the internet with a slew of amusing memes.


Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024


Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for 40 seats were held in seven phases in the state starting April 19. The state saw a fierce contest between the BJP-JD(U) combine and INDIA comprising the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats with 23.58 per cent vote share while JD(U) secured 16 seats with 21.81 per cent  vote share. Congress won only 1 seat.

Bihar Lok Sabha election exit polls 


Exit polls predicted 13–15 seats for the BJP and 9–11 seats for its ally Janata Dal (United). The RJD may end up with 6–7 seats while the Congress is likely to win just 1–2 seats, according to the India Today Axis My India Survey.

The Jaan Ki Baat Bihar exit poll predicted the BJP is expected to secure 14-17 seats, the JDU 12-14 seats, the LJP 4-5 seats, one seat for HAM, the RJD 6-2 seats, the INC 2-1 seats, the NDA alliance 32-37 seats, and the INDIA alliance 7-3 seats.

Meanwhile, News18 projections showed the NDA ahead of the INDIA bloc in 14 seats from the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The News18 Mega Exit Poll also predicted the BJP may win 2-5 of these 14 seats, bringing the NDA total to 10-13, while the Congress might get 0-2 seats and the INDIA bloc 3-6 seats.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

