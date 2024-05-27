Narrow escape for Rahul Gandhi: Stage collapses partially in Bihar rally

A portion of the stage at the INDIA bloc rally in Paliganj, Bihar, almost collapsed on Monday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were up on the stage. The incident occurred when Congress MP arrived in Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital to campaign for Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is contesting the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

As Misa Bharti escorted Rahul Gandhi to his seat, a section of the makeshift platform gave way, causing Gandhi to momentarily lose his balance. Reacting swiftly, Misa Bharti grabbed Gandhi’s hand and assisted him to retain balance. Following this, both of them reassured the security personnel that the Congress leader was unharmed.



A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

During the election rally, Rahul Gandhi said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it would scrap the Agnipath scheme. He further said that the Congress party will deposit Rs 8,500 to every woman’s account every month.

The Congress leader said, “The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. Modiji has turned soldiers into labourers. The Centre has made two categories in the Army — Agniveer and the others. If an Agniveer gets injured or martyred, he will neither get a martyr status nor compensation... Why is this discrimination?”

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving loans worth Rs 16 trillion of his ‘billionaire friends’, and said the country will never forgive him for this. “PM Modi snatched money from the poor and gave it to corporates who invested it in foreign countries,” he said.

He also said that if the INDIA bloc forms the government after June 4, it would open all closed industries and fill up three million job vacancies.

(With agency inputs)