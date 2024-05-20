Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Never spoken against minorities, will not accept any special citizens: Modi

He also said the Congress has constantly violated the secular spirit of the Constitution, and that his campaign speeches are aimed at exposing the opposition parties' bid to appease minorities

He was again asked if he has never meant to target the minorities in his election speeches, to which he said, BJP has never been against minorities. Not just today but never | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has not just today but never acted against them. He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as "special citizens".

The comments in an interview to PTI videos late Sunday is Modi's most unequivocal on minorities amid an outcry from the opposition that his election speeches are communally divisive and polarising.

He also said the Congress has constantly violated the secular spirit of the Constitution, and that his campaign speeches are aimed at exposing the opposition parties' bid to appease minorities with vote bank politics.

In the interview, he was asked what he has to say about the apprehension among minorities because of his statements. I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am only talking against the vote bank politics of Congress. Congress is working against the Constitution, that's what I have been saying," he replied.

Modi said the makers of India's Constitution, including B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, had decided there will be no reservations on the basis of religion. "Now you are turning away from that. It is my responsibility to expose them. At that time there were no members of my party in the Constituent Assembly. It was an assembly of eminent people from across the country."

He was again asked if he has never meant to target the minorities in his election speeches, to which he said, BJP has never been against minorities. Not just today but never.

He then added that the Congress follows the path of appeasement. I follow the path of satisfaction. (Woh log tushtikaran ke raastey pe chaltey hain, main santushtikaran ke raastey pe chalta hoon). Their politics is that of appeasement. My politics is that of sabka saath sabka vikas'. We believe in sarva dharma sambhav'. We want to take everyone along with us. We are not ready to accept anyone as special citizens but consider everyone equal, the prime minister said.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

