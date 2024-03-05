Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / No place for violence in polls, bureaucracy must be impartial: CEC

No place for violence in polls, bureaucracy must be impartial: CEC

Kumar said sufficient number of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal, and it will be done in an impartial manner

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been issued to the West Bengal bureaucracy to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, and asserted that any form of violence will not be tolerated during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar, addressing a press conference here, said the goal of the Election Commission is to ensure a free, fair and violence-free elections in the state.

"There is no place for fear or intimidation in elections. Partisan approach of the bureaucracy will not be tolerated; we have made this clear," he said.

Kumar said sufficient number of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal, and it will be done in an impartial manner.

"The SPs have been repeatedly told that if there is any complaint of intimidation, they should take immediate action. They have assured us that it will be done. If they don't act, we know what needs to be done to make them act.

Police officials have been instructed to be impartial and be accessible to all political parties at the district level," Kumar said.

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

