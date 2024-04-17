Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Only PM Modi can ensure strong Bharat; Oppn lacks coordination: Fadnavis

Only PM Modi can ensure strong Bharat; Oppn lacks coordination: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said it is up to the people to elect the right government and give a third term to Modi for a strong and prosperous Bharat

PM Narendra Modi during the release of BJP's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Press Trust of India Gondia (Maharashtra)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be elected for a third term for a strong and prosperous Bharat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday as he targeted the opposition over the alleged lack of coordination with the analogy of a train.

Addressing a poll rally, the senior BJP leader said the people have only two choices in this election- either to elect Modi for development or the alliance led by Rahul Gandhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Modiji is the power engine of our Mahayuti alliance. There is ample space for people to board this 'Vikas ki train' of Modiji with coaches of Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI and others. Other alliance doesn't have any coaches and all (constituents) claim themselves to be engines but they lack coordination," he said.

He said it is up to the people to elect the right government and give a third term to Modi for a strong and prosperous Bharat.

The Bhandara-Gondiya constituency goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Mendhe from this constituency.

"Modiji is working on the agenda of the welfare of the poor, keeping in mind the interest of all sections of the society. He has dreamt of women's empowerment and there will be 33 per cent representation for women in the state assembly and also in parliament after 2026. The Modi cabinet works on the principle of social justice," Fadnavis added.

Also Read

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

First we need to win polls, says Kharge on INDIA bloc's PM choice

SC pans EVM critics, says attempts should not be made to bring down system

BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach: Political merit over cachet

Lok Sabha elections: Different party, but same Dibrugarh seat for Sonowal

Indebted to Constitution: PM Narendra Modi counters Opposition claims

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiDevendra FadnavisBJPIndian National CongressMaharashtra governmentLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story