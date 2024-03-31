People being jailed without investigation: Mehbooba Mufti at 'INDIA' rally

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, slammed the central government over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that "people are being jailed without any investigation."

Speaking at the Maha Rally, Mufti said, "Today, the country is going through some tough times. People are being jailed without any investigation. This is 'Kalyug ka Amrit Kaal'. I am not talking about Umar Khalid or Mohammad Zubair, I am talking about your elected representatives. It is not surprising to me. Myself, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, all three former CMs are under house arrest. The one who violates the law is a traitor."

Opposition leaders came together in a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Former JK CM and JK NC leader Farooq Abdullah urged the people to vote for the leaders of the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.



"All the arrested leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren would be free when all of you would hold onto the Constitution. At the time of elections, press the button that would remove this government. All of us have to come together and walk together.. We are never going to leave this alliance," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party Minister Gopal Rai said that it is difficult to understand the need to arrest a sitting Chief Minister.

"Protests erupted in the whole country after March 21. No one is able to understand why a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. But it is not just Arvind Kejriwal. Before arresting the Delhi Chief Minister, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested as well. With the misuse of the ED and CBI, democracy is under attack...," Gopal Rai said at the rally on Sunday.

The grand rally was also graced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.

