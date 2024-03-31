Uddhav slams BJP over electoral bond issue, calls it 'Bhrasht Janata Party'

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," he said | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, terming it "Bhrasht Janata Party" and said that its real face has been exposed before the people.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, saying he does not understand the meaning of "parivar" (family) as one has to take responsibility of a 'parivar'.

"When I was the chief minister during Covid, I made a resolve that 'mera parivar, meri zimmedaari' (my family, my responsibility). There is only you and the chair in your 'parivar'," Thackeray said at a press conference.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, who is in Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally, claimed the BJP does not have any real issue now as its "mask is off" with the details of electoral bonds coming to light.

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," he said.

Thackeray also lashed out at the BJP for welcoming those leaders in the party against whom it had made serious allegations in the past.

"Who made allegations against Praful Patel? Who made allegations about Adarsh (scam)? Who made allegations against Janardhan Reddy and Naveen Jindal?" he asked, hitting out at the BJP.

He also said the BJP of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was different and used to work on principles. Now the BJP is with corrupt people, Thackeray alleged.

The INDIA bloc's "Loktantra Bachao" rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, however, has asserted that the rally was aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person.