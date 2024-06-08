Delhi on high-alert for Modi's swearing-in event; what's banned? 10 points

Narendra Modi is scheduled to be sworn in as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term in Delhi on Sunday. The ceremony will be attended by 9,000 guests, including international leaders.

10 updates on arrangements for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony:

1) Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. It is learnt that the guest list is guided by New Delhi's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ which focuses on island nations considered important in the Indian Ocean region.

2) Commandos from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG will remain deployed around the President's house and various strategic locations on Sunday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan comes under security blanket

3) Delhi has come under a rigorous multi-layered security arrangement to ensure safety and security during the event. Five companies of paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will be deployed to safeguard the event venue, the Delhi Police officials said.

4) The Rashtrapati Bhawan will have a three-layered security both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel will remain deployed at the outer ring, followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring.

Drones, para-gliders banned in Delhi

5) On June 9-10, a ban on flying para-gliders, para-motors, UAVs, and microlight aircraft will be enforced over Delhi, the police said in a post on social media platform X. This measure aims to prevent potential threats during the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory.

6) “With effect from June 9, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them,” the post read.

7) Around 2,500 police personnel, including five paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) companies, are set to be deployed around the venue, an officer said.

Traffic diversions likely in Delhi on June 9

8) An official stated that multiple roads leading to central Delhi may either be closed or have traffic diversions starting early Sunday morning.

9) Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi have already been brought under security cover, and snipers and armed police personnel will remain deployed on the routes that the dignitaries are likely to take.

Security checks on Delhi borders

10) Security checking will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital starting on Saturday, officials added.