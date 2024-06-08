LIVE: Security beefed-up in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Leaders of farmer organisations Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police and requested a fair probe into the case of alleged slapping of Kangana Ranaut by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. Dallewal said "We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing." "Secondly, we demanded we should be allowed to meet the girl and her family as well and that a free and fair investigation should be done. DGP has assured that free and fair investigating should be done," he added. Kangana Ranaut, now an MP-elect from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency posted a video on social media talking about the incident.

The much-anticipated initial public offerings of Walmart's Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe digital payments platform could take a couple of years, a Walmart executive said, according to a Reuters report. "This is something we're looking at over the next couple of years," Walmart's executive vice president for corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, said on the sidelines of the company's shareholder meeting near its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters, late on Thursday. Notably, with more than 490 million registered users, PhonePe had a near 51 per cent share of the value of transactions on India's UPI as of March 2023.

Senior officials from Delhi Police conducted a detailed security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the third term as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9. The security forces in the national capital are taking special measures for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Besides the on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.