LIVE: Security beefed-up in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Senior officials from Delhi Police conducted a detailed security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the third term as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9. The security forces in the national capital are taking special measures for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Besides the on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
Leaders of farmer organisations Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police and requested a fair probe into the case of alleged slapping of Kangana Ranaut by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. Dallewal said "We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing." "Secondly, we demanded we should be allowed to meet the girl and her family as well and that a free and fair investigation should be done. DGP has assured that free and fair investigating should be done," he added. Kangana Ranaut, now an MP-elect from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency posted a video on social media talking about the incident.
The much-anticipated initial public offerings of Walmart's Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe digital payments platform could take a couple of years, a Walmart executive said, according to a Reuters report. "This is something we're looking at over the next couple of years," Walmart's executive vice president for corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, said on the sidelines of the company's shareholder meeting near its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters, late on Thursday. Notably, with more than 490 million registered users, PhonePe had a near 51 per cent share of the value of transactions on India's UPI as of March 2023.
Voter turnout, speed of coalitions impress Europe, says Indian envoy to Bulgaria
Voter turnout in India's elections and the speed with which political parties stitch coalitions have impressed European countries like Bulgaria as they conclude their voting processes this weekend, the Indian envoy to Sofia has said.
8:43 AM
Modi good not just for India but for S Asia: Pakistani-American businessman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees stability not only in India but in the entire South Asia region, a prominent Pakistani American businessman said Friday as he congratulated the people of India on the peaceful and successful conduct of the world's largest democratic exercise.
8:31 AM
PM-designate Narendra Modi condoles media personality Ramoji's death
PM-designate Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao. PM-designate Narendra Modi tweeted, "The passing away of Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time."
8:21 AM
IPOs of Flipkart, PhonePe could take couple of years, says Walmart exec
The much-anticipated initial public offerings of Walmart's Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe digital payments platform could take a couple of years, a Walmart executive said, according to a Reuters report. "This is something we're looking at over the next couple of years," Walmart's executive vice president for corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, said on the sidelines of the company's shareholder meeting near its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters, late on Thursday. Notably, with more than 490 million registered users, PhonePe had a near 51 per cent share of the value of transactions on India's UPI as of March 2023.
Leaders of farmer organisations Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police and requested a fair probe into the case of alleged slapping of Kangana Ranaut by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. Dallewal said "We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing." "Secondly, we demanded we should be allowed to meet the girl and her family as well and that a free and fair investigation should be done. DGP has assured that free and fair investigating should be done," he added. Kangana Ranaut, now an MP-elect from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency posted a video on social media talking about the incident.
8:13 AM
Security beefed-up in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Senior officials from Delhi Police conducted a detailed security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the third term as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9. The security forces in the national capital are taking special measures for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Besides the on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.