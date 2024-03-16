Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by her brother Rahul Gandhi as it made its way to Dharavi in Mumbai.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by her brother Rahul Gandhi as it made its way to Dharavi in Mumbai.

The yatra will conclude later in the evening at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of legendary social icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala accompanied the Gandhi siblings in an open jeep.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Adani Group to begin Dharavi redevelopment with Rs 12,500 cr investment

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

CM Kejriwal asks public to vote against 'dictatorship and hooliganism'

Lok Sabha election 2024: 12 states have more women voters than men, says EC

Samajwadi Party declares 6 more Lok Sabha candidates for seats in UP

Vote for leadership which has vision, track record of doing work: Amit Shah

Beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari': PM pens open letter to citizens

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Priyanka GandhiMumbaiDharaviCongress

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story