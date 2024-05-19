Priyanka lying about rice distribution in Chhattisgarh, claims CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of spreading lies about the quantity of rice given to people under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state.

The Congress' habit of lying will not go away so easily, Sai said in a post on X on Saturday night.



In an interview to a news channel, Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that during the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, 35 kg ration (per family) was being offered but it was reduced to 5 kg under the Sai-led BJP government.

Reacting to her statement, Sai said on X, "Congress has been suffering from the disease of lying for 70 years, it will not go away so easily. Priyanka ji, if you get spare time from spreading lies, then say a few words on the Rs 5,000 crore rice scam committed by the (previous) Congress government in Chhattisgarh."



"Taking advantage of your ignorance, Chhattisgarh Congress leaders fool you people every time. Last time, Congressmen had told Rahul ji that the Congress government has set up food parks in every district of the state (during its tenure from 2018-2023) and the people of Chhattisgarh responded to that lie by sending your party into the abyss," he said.

This time again, the Congress has "fooled" her in the matter of ration, the CM said.

"Do some study before giving any statement. If you do a little homework and give a statement then you will not be embarrassed again and again," he said.

"Remember, like the Congress, our government has not been robbing the ration of the poor, rather the distribution of ration is going on smoothly," Sai added.

In addition to 5 kg of rice (per family) received from the central government under PDS, the ration card-holding single member families get 10 kg of rice, two-member families 20 kg of rice, while families having three to five members are entitled to get 35 kg of rice and families with more then give members get 7 kg of rice per member every month free of cost under the Sai government, the CM said in a statement.