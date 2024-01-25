Public sounds poll bugle for Modi, says PM ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi's veiled dig at Congress Modi also trained guns at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, alleging corruption during their tenures. "After independence people raised slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' and some kept lying in the name of social justice. But only some people got richer and that benefited their politics," he alleged.
BJP launches Lok Sabha poll campaign song Modi's remarks came hours after the BJP President JP Nadda launched the party's Lok Sabha election campaign theme song. The song, 'Modi ko chunte hain', was released earlier in the day at the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan' event held on the occasion of National Voters' Day.
The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are expected to be a high-stakes face-off between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of 28 non-BJP parties.
(With PTI inputs)