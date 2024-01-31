Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Rahul Gandhi's claims about Bihar caste survey nonsensical: CM Nitish

Rahul Gandhi's claims about Bihar caste survey nonsensical: CM Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was nonsensical'

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was nonsensical'.

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP provided him with a way out".

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

BJP will form government in Bihar in 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president; Lalan Singh quits

Gujarat govt transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Congress' Jairam Ramesh accuses govt of importing 5.6 mn tonnes cheap steel

Set to be sworn in as RS MP, Maliwal says not scared of questioning govt

Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to re-enter Bengal today

LS polls: Cong makes key appointments in Himachal, Jharkhand, TN, and J&K

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiNitish KumarIndian National Congresscaste system indiaBihar government

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story