Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for raising '22-25 rajas and maharajas' in India

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, the Congress leader accuses PM Modi of favouring top industrialists like Adani and Ambani, alleging Modi's allegiance to them

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in favour of INDIA alliance (Congress) candidate Anshul Avijit for Lok Sabha polls, at Khusrupur, in Patna, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised ‘22-25 rajas and maharajas’ and their names are different.

While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Bakhtiyarpur, the Congress leader said, “Their new names are Adani and Ambani, but they are ‘raja’ and Narendra Modi works 24 hours for them.”

Recently, the Congress party had accused the prime minister of favouring the top five industrialists in India, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

The Congress leader said that before the Constitution of India, there were no rights of the poor, farmers, backward communities, and Dalits. “Whatever you get now, land, reservation, education, health, it was provided due to the Constitution,” he added.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to rule like the kings’ regime in the past. “They (BJP) want a rule like the earlier kings’ regimes. They want to make a government of 22-25 people. Narendra Modi works for them 24x7. They made arabpatis, we will make crores of lakhpatis. A woman each will be chosen from all the families and money will be transferred directly,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi, also alleged that the PM fabricated the “not biological” narrative to avoid the questions by the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) about Gautam Adani after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi said that the prime minister would say that he is unaware of the situation and was asked to do so by ‘parmatma’.

The Congress leader said, “The prime minister says that he does not take decisions, but it is taken by ‘parmatma’. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of ‘parmatma’. You know why he has cooked up this story? Because when the ED will ask him about Adani after the elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by ‘parmatma’.”

Additionally, the Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will scrap the Agniveer scheme as the Army does not want it, and will open all closed industries and fill up three million job vacancies.


(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

