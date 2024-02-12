Sensex (    %)
                        
UP leg of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay yatra cut short due to state board exams

"Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had cancelled his rallies in Bengal out of concern for the people during the Covid-19 period," the spokesperson said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to reduce the duration of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, party members said on Monday.
"Setting an example of sensitivity, Rahul Gandhi ji has given public interest a priority on many occasions. Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21," state Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said in a statement issued here.
The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh till February 26.
"Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had cancelled his rallies in Bengal out of concern for the people during the Covid-19 period," the spokesperson said.
Elaborating on the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi said it will enter the state through Varanasi on February 16, and then reach Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.
On February 19, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Gauriganj in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and the yatra will reach Rae Bareli the next day from where it will proceed for Lucknow and participants of the march, including Gandhi are likely to make a night halt there, he said.
The spokesperson said the yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

