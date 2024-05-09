Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Remove police for "15 seconds": BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers

Remove police for "15 seconds": BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers

Rana's blistering attack came in response to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's controversial speech in 2013

BJP workers stage a protest against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, outside AAP office in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Vijay Verma)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a scathing attack against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, BJP leader Navneet Rana has said if police were removed from duty for "15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went".

Rana's blistering attack came in response to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's controversial speech in 2013 that it would take them only "15 minutes" to balance the "Hindu- Muslim ratio" in the country if the police were removed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The younger one (Akbarauddin) says, remove the police for 15 minutes and we will show what we can do. Let me tell the younger one, you will take 15 minutes, it will be only 15 seconds for us. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you won't know where you came from and where you went away," said Rana, the BJP's candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat.

She shared a video clip of her making the comments on her 'X' page.

Rana was campaigning in support of BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha and others in Telangana on Wednesday.

Asked about her comments, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give even one hour.

"Modi ji has power, give 15 seconds, rather take one hour. We also would like to see how much humanity is left or not. Who is scared? Who is stopping you? The Prime Minister is yours in Delhi. RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Tell us where to come. We will come," Owaisi told reporters.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections: BJP, AIMIM working hand in glove, alleges Digvijaya

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

EC takes care of electoral rolls, not me: Owaisi on bogus votes allegation

AIMIM Chief Owaisi approaches SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

We will continue to oppose CAA, no alliance in Telangana, says Owaisi

Polls contest between vote for development and 'vote for jihad': Shah

Didn't get opportunity as I am not Sharad Pawar's son, says Ajit Pawar

Bengal BJP launches portal for candidates affected by school jobs scam

Rahul Gandhi's stance on Adani and Ambani: Silence or vocal opposition?

PM blatantly racist by bringing in skin colour in poll debate: Chidambaram

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OwaisiOwaisi on MuslimsBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story