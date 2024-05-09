Rahul Gandhi's stance on Adani and Ambani: Silence or vocal opposition?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone oddly quiet on the topics of Adani and Ambani . However, a closer look at the Congress leader's recent campaign speeches reveals a starkly different reality.



Here is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, alleging the Congress had gone silent on 'Adani-Ambani'

"I am asking him [Rahul Gandhi] to declare how much money they have taken from them. After his tirade against Rafale failed, he started chanting ‘five industrialists, five industrialists, five industrialists’. Later, he started chanting ‘Ambani-Adani’. But after the election schedule was announced, he suddenly stopped abusing Ambani and Adani overnight,” said Modi. “Was there a deal? Why did you stop abusing Ambani and Adani overnight?” he asked. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“There is something suspicious [daal mai kuch kaalaa hai],” he said.





In a clear reference to the two industrialists, the PM alleged that “chori ka maal [ill-gotten money]” has been given to the Congress to stop Rahul Gandhi from targeting them.

“I want to ask from Telangana soil: let the Shehzada announce how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached Congress? What deal has been reached that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?” the PM said. “It means you have received some tempo loads of ‘chori ka maal‘ [loot]... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai [how many sacks of black money have you taken?] You have to answer the nation,” he said.

This is what Rahul Gandhi said in his reply to PM Modi on attacking 'Adani-Ambani'

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi for his businessmen Adani and Ambani "send their money in a tempo” statement, asking if he was speaking from his “personal experience”.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally, you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time, you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public. You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" asked Rahul.

“Do one thing: send the CBI and ED to them, carry out a thorough investigation, and don't be scared,” Rahul Gandhi further said in Hindi in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).









Over the past week, Rahul Gandhi has consistently referenced "Adani and Ambani" in almost every public address, highlighting concerns and criticisms regarding their influence. Here are some notable excerpts.

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Adani and Ambani

May 7, Jharkhand

Rahul underscored the need for increased tribal representation, accusing the BJP of favouring industrialists like Adani over tribal communities.

“The BJP says you are vanvasi and they will give all the forest land to Adani. He gives forest land to Adani [all] 24 hours…Whatever he does is for billionaires. He has 22-25 friends like Adani and Ambani and whatever work is being done is for them only. The land is for them, the forest is for them, the media is theirs, infrastructure is theirs, flyovers are theirs, petrol is theirs…everything is for them. Dalits, tribals, those from the backward communities used to get reservation in the public sector…now they are privatising everything…He gives everything to [Adani]… People from the media are here…they are not yours….they are of the billionaires, they work for them…they will show Ambani’s wedding 24 hours," said Rahul Gandhi. “The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption,” Gandhi added.

May 6, Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)

The Congress leader warned of the disappearance of the public sector, alleging that the government is handing over resources to a select few billionaires like Adani, to the detriment of the general populace.

“The whole public sector will disappear, and the country will be ruled by 22-25 people. Who are these people? They are the billionaires of India, and people like Adani whose eyes are on your land, forest and water. They want these things to be snatched from you and be handed over to them. And they are Narendra Modi’s special friends. Have you heard the name of Adani? The PM wants to give Adani your land, water and forest… All the airports, power stations, ports, infrastructure has been given by PM Modi to these 22-25 people. He has never waived off your loans, but he has waived off loans of 22 richest people for Rs 16 lakh crore. Imagine that Rs 16 trillion has been waived off for people like Adani," he said.

May 6, Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh)

Rahul Gandhi lamented the lack of media attention towards issues concerning adivasis, highlighting disparities in coverage between events such as "the marriage of Ambani, Bollywood, dancing."

“The press never talks about the adivasis. It will show the marriage of Ambani, Bollywood, dancing. But when atrocities happen on adivasis, and your land is taken away, they don’t show it… Narendra Modi has waived off loans of 22 people who are billionaires. If they can give money to the rich, we can to Dalits, Backwards, Tribals and the poor from general category," he said.

May 5, Nagakurnool (Telangana)

Rahul lambasted the BJP for allegedly working in the interests of a privileged few, specifically mentioning Adani and the government's actions benefiting a small group of individuals.

"BJP is a party of 2-3 percent. Whatever Modi has done in the last ten years was for 22 people. He waived off the loans worth lakhs and crores of people like Adani. The country’s airports, ports, infrastructure, defence industry…he handed over all that to one person," said Gandhi.

May 4, Delhi

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Gandhi drew attention to the substantial loan waivers granted to wealthy individuals like Adani and 22 other billionaires.

"There are no Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and poor people belonging to the general category in the media…..See corporate India. The biggest 200 companies… You will not find anyone from SC, ST, backward communities and poor in the general category…Has your or any relatives’ loan been waived? Loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of Adani ji and 22 billionaires have been waived. This is money for MGNREGA for 24 years," Gandhi highlighted.

May 2, Shivamogga (Karnataka)

Rahul criticised the government's alleged favouritism towards Adani and Ambani.

“In the last ten years, he has worked for 22 people. He put India’s wealth in the pockets of 22 people…in the pockets of Adani, Ambani and such people…We are going to make crores of lakhpatis," he added.

Gandhi's criticism of the government's alleged favouritism towards the affluent dates back to 2015 when he famously coined the term "suit-boot ki sarkar" to describe the Modi administration. Despite criticism, he has persisted in highlighting issues such as the Rafale deal and the close ties between the government and big business.

In fact, Gandhi's persistence in addressing these issues has drawn attention from within his own party, with some arguing that the Congress should not be perceived as anti-business. However, Gandhi's unwavering commitment to championing the cause of the common man has remained steadfast.

His recent speeches, where he displayed a photograph of PM Modi with Adani in Parliament, further exemplify his efforts to expose what he perceives as the government's preferential treatment of certain business groups.