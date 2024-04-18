Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / SC reserves verdict on cross-verification of votes using EVMs with VVPAT

SC reserves verdict on cross-verification of votes using EVMs with VVPAT

The petitioners have also sought reversal of the poll panel's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque glass

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its verdict after hearing the response of Election Commission on the pleas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The petitioners have also sought reversal of the poll panel's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque glass through which a voter can see the slip only when the light is on for seven seconds.
 

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, explained the process of how an EVM functions.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Gopal Sankararanarayanan appeared for the petitioners. Other lawyers represented the intervenors.

On April 16, the top court had deprecated criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and calls for reverting to ballot papers, saying the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system".

Also Read

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

LS elections: 53.5 mn voters in Rajasthan, 4.5 mn up since 2019 polls

Caste arithmetic, ex-CMs and BSP make for a riveting contest in Haridwar

LS polls: Election officials climb hills, ford rivers to reach voters

'Reports of EVMs showing 1 extra vote during mock poll in Kasaragod false'

Over 7.5 mn voters to decide fate of 38 candidates in 4 seats of Bihar

LDF to lodge complaint with EC over EVM wrongly recording votes for BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionSupreme CourtEVMsVVPAT

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story