Summer heat: EC asks poll officers to ensure facilities at polling stations

It has also shared with its state chief electoral officers a set of 'dos and don'ts' issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to minimise the impact of the impending heat wave

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:22 PM IST
The Election Commission has sought "strict compliance" of its directive of providing assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including drinking water, shade and medical kit, for the Lok Sabha elections in the backdrop of the IMD predicting a harsh summer.

It has also shared with its state chief electoral officers a set of 'dos and don'ts' issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to minimise the impact of the impending heat wave.

In a letter sent out to its CEOs on March 16, the day it announced schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the EC reminded them about its earlier set of instructions on assured minimum facilities at polling stations.

According to the June 2023 instructions on assured minimum facilities, which have been circulated afresh, during summer, every polling party shall be supplied with oral rehydration salts (ORS) for their own use as well as for any voter needing the same due to heat-stroke.

"A hand bill on 'Dos and Don'ts' in case of heat stroke may be prepared and supplied to each of the polling parties. An appeal to the electors may be issued to carry wet towels to protect themselves against dehydration and also advise women electors to avoid bringing children along with them to polling stations during hot weather conditions," the instruction said.

The commission has cited IMD to note that there is a high probability of above normal temperatures during summer season, "which may translate into stronger and longer spells of heatwave especially during months of March to June, 2024".

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 for which nearly 11 lakh polling stations are being set up across the 543 constituencies.

Topics :IMDElection Commissionpolling

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

