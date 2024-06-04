TDP's Guntur candidate Pemmasani set to become richest MP in Lok Sabha

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the TDP candidate from Guntur, is set to become the richest winner with assets valued at Rs 5,700 crore.

Pemmasani is leading by over 3.3 lakh votes.

BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who contested from the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, the second wealthiest candidate with assets worth Rs 4,568 crore, is also poised to win.

Reddy is ahead with a comfortable margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, declared assets worth Rs 1,241 crore and is leading with over 30,000 votes.

TDP candidate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, declared assets worth Rs 716 crore and is leading by over 2.3 lakh votes, turning out to be another wealthy candidate staring at victory.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, had declared assets worth Rs 424 crore.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP's Mathura candidate, Hema Malini, declared assets worth Rs 278 crore.

Scindia won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes while Hema Malini is leading by 2.8 lakh votes.

There are 2,572 crorepati candidates in the fray.